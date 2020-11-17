Impact Wrestling News: Updated Lineup for Tonight’s IMPACT! on AXS TV, New Matches Set, Impact in 60 Preview

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new edition of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. This week’s episode will feature the fallout from last week’s Turning Point event, plus the beginning of the Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament.

Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling show along with the cold open video:

* Fallout from Turning Point

* Continuation of investigation of who shot John E. Bravo

* The Rascalz Final Match: Rich Swann & Trey Miguel vs. Wentz & Dez

* No Disqualification Match: Moose vs. Willie Mack

* Hernandez vs. Fallah Bahh

* Brian Myers vs. Crazzy Steve

* Impact Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament: Tenille Dashwood & Alisha Edwards vs. Havok & Nevaeh

– Following Impact, there will be a new episode of Impact in 60, showcasing Team Canada. The show will feature Team Canada’s notable matchups against The Naturals, America’s Most Wanted, and more.