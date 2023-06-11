– Impact Wrestling will be back on Columbus, Ohio tonight for the Against All Odds Fallout TV tapings. Newly crowned Impact Wrestling World Champion Alex Shelley will be making his first appearance as champion at tonight’s show. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Street Fight: Cody Deaner vs. PCO

* oVe vs. Brian Myers & The Good Hands

* Moose vs. Rich Swann

* Frankie Kazarian & Eddie Kingston vs. Bully Ray & Steve Maclin

* Taylor Wilde vs. Killer Kelly

* The Design vs. Mike Bailey & Jonathan Gresham

* Joe Hendry vs. Yuya Uemura

– AXS TV will air Diary episodes for Bhupinder Gujjar and Trey Miguel on Thursday, June 22.

– Impact Wrestling wished Knockouts Champion Deonna Purrazzo a happy birthday today: