wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Updated Lineup for Weekend TV Tapings, No Surrender Video Highlights
– Impact Wrestling will have two nights of television tapings this weekend at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now that he’s retained his title at No Surrender, Josh Alexander will defend his Impact World Title tonight against NJPW’s KENTA. Here are the updated lineups for tonight and tomorrow:
Saturday, February 25:
* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. KENTA
* Trey Miguel vs. PCO
* Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan
* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham
* Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste
Sunday, February 26:
* Josh Alexander, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey & KENTA
Three BIG matches are confirmed for THIS SATURDAY at #NoSurrenderFallout Night 1 at Sam's Town in Las Vegas.
– @TheJonGresham vs #KUSHIDA
– @TheSamiCallihan vs @FrankieKazarian
– @TheTreyMiguel vs @PCOisNotHuman
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/Pm4hwEj6Hv pic.twitter.com/tNW7VKb4kl
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 22, 2023
.@The_Ace_Austin, @DashingChrisBey, and #KENTA face @Walking_Weapon, #RichSwann, and @FrankieKazarian THIS SUNDAY at #NoSurrenderFallout Night 2 in Sam's Town in Las Vegas.
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/zulQ3KXjPZ pic.twitter.com/hvlMu6c1JI
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 23, 2023
Flux Capacitor. pic.twitter.com/IsdsYZS5c1
— C A L L I H A N (@TheSamiCallihan) February 23, 2023
– Impact Wrestling released the following video highlights for last night’s No Surrender event:
More Trending Stories
- Note On Mercedes Mone’s Deal With NJPW, How Many Dates She Has Left
- WWE Reportedly Changed Wrestlemania Plans For Brock Lesnar In Last Couple of Weeks
- The Undertaker Recalls Confronting Brock Lesnar At UFC 121, Says Dana White Didn’t Know It Was Happening
- Nikki Bella Says Vince McMahon Was Angry At Her For Diva Of The Year Win, Being Yelled At For Total Divas’ Success