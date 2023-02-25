– Impact Wrestling will have two nights of television tapings this weekend at Sam’s Town Live in Las Vegas, Nevada. Now that he’s retained his title at No Surrender, Josh Alexander will defend his Impact World Title tonight against NJPW’s KENTA. Here are the updated lineups for tonight and tomorrow:

Saturday, February 25:

* Impact World Championship Match: Josh Alexander (c) vs. KENTA

* Trey Miguel vs. PCO

* Frankie Kazarian vs. Sami Callihan

* KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Mike Bailey vs. Shane Haste

Sunday, February 26:

* Josh Alexander, Rich Swann & Frankie Kazarian vs. Ace Austin, Chris Bey & KENTA

