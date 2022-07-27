Impact Wrestling News: Vincent vs. Bhupinder Gujjar Set for BTI, Updated Impact! on AXS TV Lineup, Tickets Available for Overdrive & Kentucky Chaos TV Tapings

– Impact Wrestling has revealed that Vincent vs. Bhupinder Gujjar will take place on tomorrow’s edition of Before The Impact. The new episode streams at 7:30 pm EST on Impact! Plus, YouTube, and Facebook:

– Also, here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:

* Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel vs. Johnny Swinger & Dice

* KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann

* Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards

* Killer Kelly returns

* Josh Alexander vs. Shera

– Impact Wrestling has announced that tickets are now on sale for the Overdrive and Kentucky Chaos TV tapings. Overdrive will be held in Dallas, Texas on August 26-27. Meanwhile, Kentucky Chaos is scheduled for November 18-19 in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.