Impact Wrestling News: Vincent vs. Bhupinder Gujjar Set for BTI, Updated Impact! on AXS TV Lineup, Tickets Available for Overdrive & Kentucky Chaos TV Tapings

Vincent vs. Bhupinder Gujjar Set for BTI, Updated Impact! on AXS TV Lineup, Tickets Available for Overdrive & Kentucky Chaos TV Tapings
– Impact Wrestling has revealed that Vincent vs. Bhupinder Gujjar will take place on tomorrow’s edition of Before The Impact. The new episode streams at 7:30 pm EST on Impact! Plus, YouTube, and Facebook:
The action kicks off #BeforetheIMPACT, streaming This Thursday at 7:30pm ET exclusively on @IMPACTPlusApp, YouTube, and Facebook!@TheHorrorKingVM vs @bhupindergujj4r#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/9YqSAbeUpr
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 26, 2022
– Also, here’s the updated lineup for tomorrow’s IMPACT! on AXS TV:
* Laredo Kid & Trey Miguel vs. Johnny Swinger & Dice
* KUSHIDA vs. Rich Swann
* Ace Austin vs. Eddie Edwards
* Killer Kelly returns
* Josh Alexander vs. Shera
– Impact Wrestling has announced that tickets are now on sale for the Overdrive and Kentucky Chaos TV tapings. Overdrive will be held in Dallas, Texas on August 26-27. Meanwhile, Kentucky Chaos is scheduled for November 18-19 in Louisville, Kentucky. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.
Tickets On-Sale Now For #OVERDRIVE & #KENTUCKYCHAOS LIVE November 18th & 19th in Louisville!
Get tickets and be there LIVE: https://t.co/xBW9AlIJC2
Read More: https://t.co/LBL0mfivHE#IMPACTWRESTLING pic.twitter.com/LcDFuGLWD8
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) July 27, 2022
