Impact Wrestling News: When The OGK’s Bound for Glory Opponents Will Be Revealed, Upcoming Impact in 60 Episodes, Title Matches Set For Wrestling Revolver Show
– PWInsider reports that Impact Tag Team Champions Mike Bennett and Matt Taven’s Bound for Glory opponents will be revealed on Thursday’s episode on AXS TV.
– Speaking of Bennett, he will be the focus of an upcoming Impact in 60 episode, as will Havok.
– Sami Callihan’s Wrestling Revolver will have an event tonight in Cline, Iowa on FITE, featuring Impact Champion Josh Alexander Vs. 1 Called Manders and X-Division Champion Mike Bailey vs. Chris Bey vs. Billie Starkz vs. Gringo Loco vs. KC Navarro vs. JD Griffey. Both are official title matches.
