Impact Wrestling News: X Division Tournament Matches Set For Before the Impact, Last Night’s Taping Sold Out, Date Set For No Surrender

– PWInsider reports that some of the X-Division title tournament matches are set to air on BTI – Before the Impact, instead of the proper AXS TV show. This is happening to give the matches time and convince audiences to check out the weekly Youtube series. This Thursday’s episode will feature Black Taurus vs. Laredo Kid.

– Last night’s TV taping in Las Vegas sold out.

– No Surrender 2023 happens at Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas on February 14. Impact will tape TV there on February 25-26.

– Impact will hold an IPWF event at Wrestlecade in Winston-Salem, NC on November 25.