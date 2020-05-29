wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Latest TV Tapings, The North Status, Top 5 #1 Contendership Matches
May 29, 2020 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling has been taping TV in Nashville for the last several days.
Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North were able to work the tapings after a change was made by Homeland Security in the designation for professional athletes traveling that allows them to travel into the country.
– Impact Wrestling released this video, looking back at the Top 5 Most EPIC #1 Contendership matches EVER.
More Trending Stories
- AJ Styles Discusses Getting Backlash From Some Fans For Leaving TNA & Joining WWE, Says TNA Wanting To Cut His Pay Put Chip On His Shoulder
- Booker T Says If It Wasn’t for Vince Russo, He Probably Never Would Have Been World Champion, Gives Russo Credit for Changing His Life, Russo Responds
- Matt Cardona Responds to Cody Rhodes’ TNT Open Challenge Offer
- Jim Cornette Trashes AEW Stadium Stampede Match, Says He’s Ashamed of Everyone Involved, Says Jim Ross Is Hurting His Legacy