Impact Wrestling News: Latest TV Tapings, The North Status, Top 5 #1 Contendership Matches

May 29, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
The North

PWInsider reports that Impact Wrestling has been taping TV in Nashville for the last several days.

Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The North were able to work the tapings after a change was made by Homeland Security in the designation for professional athletes traveling that allows them to travel into the country.

– Impact Wrestling released this video, looking back at the Top 5 Most EPIC #1 Contendership matches EVER.

