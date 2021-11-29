Impact Wrestling News: Note On Filming Process For Wrestle House 2, Promo Code For Impact’s Cyber Monday Sale

– Mike Johnson of PWInsider has details on the filming process for last week’s Wrestle House 2 episode of Impact Wrestling. Johnson notes that all the filming was done over days in Las Vegas, with the matches shot on day one and the second being a long day of shooting all the scenes. The latter included using multiple camera angles for reaction shots.

The report states that Impact sources state that it was a “long, tiring shoot for everyone involved.”

– AXS TV is set to air the 2021 Knockouts Knockdown pay-per-view on Thursday at 3 PM ET, which will be the cable TV premier for the event.

– Impact is promoting its Cyber Monday sale, as fans can get 20 percent off everything at ShopImpact.com by using the promo code CYBERMONDAY.