Impact Wrestling Now Accepting Applications for Street Team

– Impact Wrestling has announced that the company is now accepting applications for people to join their street team. It doesn’t appear to be a paying job, but members will be compensated with free tickets to Impact shows, merchandise, and more. You can read the full details below:

Join the IMPACT Wrestling Street Team for Free Tickets to IMPACT Shows, Merchandise & More

IMPACT Wrestling is expanding its Street Team in multiple cities. Street Team members (minimum age is 18) will promote live IMPACT shows in select cities, including hanging posters, distributing flyers and more.

Street Team members will receive complimentary tickets to IMPACT shows, IMPACT shirts, autographs and more. Street Team members are needed in New Orleans, Louisville, Philadelphia and Poughkeepsie (NY). If you live in one of those cities and want to join the IMPACT Street Team, please email Ross Forman at: [email protected]

We anticipate high demand for these opportunities, so please reply soon and be sure to include the following information. And please put which of the four cities in the Email Subject that you are available to help in.

Name:

Age:

Home address:

Cell phone number:

Email:

Briefly list past Street Team experience:

Do you have a car:

Shirt size: