Impact Wrestling Now Paying For Talents’ Hotel Costs on the Road

– Impact Wrestling has added a new benefit for talent, as they are now covering hotel costs while on the road. PWInsider reports that the company is now paying for talent’s lodgings, the first time since Anthem took over that this has been the case. This will begin starting with next week’s tapings in Las Vegas and should be a regular policy for Impact going forward.

Previously, Impact paid for hotel costs while in Mexico, but not in the US and Canada. Management told the roster in May that the company was working on absorbing the hotel costs as a way to give back to them in terms of mitigating road expenses.