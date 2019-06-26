Various News: Impact Wrestling Offering Three Months Of Impact Plus With Slammiversary Purchase, Chelsea Green Donates To Charity, Matt Hardy Is Still Complaining

– Impact Wrestling announced they are offering three months of Impact Plus for free with those who purchase Slammiversary on the service. Here’s a press release:

Slammiversary on Sunday, July 7th will be a night that you will not want to miss. You can join us in Dallas, TX with tickets still available. You can order on traditional Pay Per View or you can order Slammiversary on Impact+ and for the price of $39.95, you get 3 FREE Months of IMPACT+ with your order of Slammiversary!

IMPACT+ offers monthly specials like “Bash at the Brewery” or “A Night you Can’t MIST” and you can see past and current episodes of IMPACT Wrestling, plus our extensive library of past Pay Per View events.

Don’t miss out on all the IMPACT you can handle with IMPACT+ today!

– Scotty 2 Hotty revealed that Chelsea Green donated to the Hearts of Reality charity:

Chelsea Green has just been added to Hearts Of Reality to raise money for Give Kids The World Village. Come hang out with NXT & over 100 Reality Stars August 8-11 in Celebration, Florida. @HeartsofReality for more info. #WeAreNXT #NXT #wwe pic.twitter.com/SBbHAid7dB — Scotty 2 Hotty (@TheScotty2Hotty) June 25, 2019

– Here’s the latest ‘You Don’t Understand’ video from Matt Hardy: