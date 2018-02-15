 

Various News: Impact Wrestling Officially Announces Redemption PPV For April, Sasha Banks Reacts to Rich Swann’s WWE Departure

February 15, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Impact Wrestling Redemption

– Impact Wrestling officially announced the new Redemption PPV, which will take place on April 22nd in Orlando, FL…

– Sasha Banks posted the following, reacting to Rich Swann’s WWE departure…

