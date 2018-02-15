wrestling / News
Various News: Impact Wrestling Officially Announces Redemption PPV For April, Sasha Banks Reacts to Rich Swann’s WWE Departure
February 15, 2018 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling officially announced the new Redemption PPV, which will take place on April 22nd in Orlando, FL…
BREAKING NEWS: Our first new tent-pole PPV event since 2005 – REDEMPTION – will take place in Orlando, FL on April 22nd. Make your plans now to join us for a huge night! pic.twitter.com/dBICjY9EqB
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) February 15, 2018
– Sasha Banks posted the following, reacting to Rich Swann’s WWE departure…
🙁
— $asha Banks (@SashaBanksWWE) February 15, 2018