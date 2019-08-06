Impact Wrestling Announces Tickets on Sale for Oklahoma Twitch Specials

– Impact Wrestling has announced that tickets are now available for the Impact live specials set for September 13-14 in Oklahoma that will be streaming on Twitch. You can check out the full press release below.

Tickets Now Available for IMPACT Wrestling Live Specials on Sept. 13-14 in Oklahoma Streaming on Twitch, IMPACT Plus

TORONTO | OKLAHOMA CITY – IMPACT Wrestling will present a pair of live specials in Oklahoma this September in partnership with Jerry Bostic’s World Class Revolution streaming live on IMPACT Wrestling’s official Twitch channel and IMPACT Plus, respectively, and tickets for both shows are now on sale starting as low as $5.00.

The action gets underway on Friday, Sept. 13 from Comanche County Fairgrounds in Lawton, OK., as IMPACT Wrestling presents Operation: Override streaming live at 7:30 p.m. ET on IMPACT Wrestling’s official Twitch channel at www.twitch.tv/impactwrestling, which leads into the weekly premiere of the flagship show IMPACT! at 10:00 p.m. ET.

On Saturday, Sept. 14, the stars of IMPACT Wrestling invade Stride Bank Center in Enid, OK. for Victory Road live at 8:00 p.m. ET on IMPACT Plus, IMPACT Wrestling’s multi-platform digital subscription video-on-demand (VOD) and live event service featuring instant access to the 3,000-plus hour library spanning over 17 years, live monthly specials, groundbreaking original series, reality shows and documentaries, exclusive events from international promotional partners and historical content from old territories.

Matches for both events will be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, visit www.impactwrestling.com.