Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Preview: Contract Signing for Sacrifice, Updated Lineup

– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. The show will also be simulcast on Twitch. As previously reported, tonight’s show will feature a contract signing between tag team champs The Good Brothers and FinJuice ahead of their title match at Sacrifice on March 13.

Also set for tonight, Madman Fulton will face TJP on Before The Impact. The pre-game show will start at 7:00 pm EST, followed by Impact at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:

* Before The Impact: Madman Fulton vs. TJP

* Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey

* Rohit Raju and Mahabali Shera vs. James Storm & Chris Sabin

* Sacrifice Contract Signing ft. The Good Brothers and FinJuice

Following Impact at 10:00 pm EST will be a new episode of Impact in 60, featuring the best of Eddie Edwards. Also, TNA Destination X 2012 will air at 3:00 pm EST on AXS TV today.