Impact Wrestling on AXS TV Taping Results (SPOILERS)

Impact Wrestling taped the next few weeks of content for AXS TV last night at Paristown Hall in Louisville, KY. As previously noted, Anthony Carelli (Santino Marella) was on commentary. You can see results below, via Impact Asylum:

* Raj Singh def. Omar Amir

* Jordynne Grace def. Havok

* BTI Match: Karl Anderson def. Deaner. Good Brothers said they want a rematch for the tag team titles.

* Josh Alexander cuts a promo but gets interrupted by Honor No More. They attack until more Impact wrestlers come out to save.

* Willie Mack def. Kenny King

* 3-Way Rebellion Qualifying Match: Ace Austin def. John Skyler and Crazzy Steve

* Mickie James, Chelsea Green and the IInspiration def. The Influence, Tasha Steelz and Savannah Evans

* Jay White and Alex Shelley had a segment, which eventually led to the announcement of Bullet Club vs the Motor City Machine Guns.

* Eddie Edwards def. Rich Swann

* Steve Maclin def. Rhino

* Bhupinder Gujjar def. Larry D. After the match, W. Morrissey goes after Brian Myers. Gujjar threw Raj Singh at Morrissey at one point.

* 3-Way Champ Champ Challenge: Deonna Purrazzo def. Gisele Shaw and Lady Frost

* JONAH def. Zicky Dice. PCO comes out on a stretcher after the match, sits up and brawls with JONAH.

* Masha Slamovich def. Arie Alexander

* The Motor City Machine Guns def. Jay White and Chris Bey

* Josh Alexander def. Matt Taven