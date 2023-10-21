wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling: Note on Opening Match for BFG 2023, Bound for Glory Preview Show, Trinity & Mickie James Chat With NBC Chicago

October 21, 2023 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

PWInsider reports that Chris Sabin vs. KENTA for the X-Division Championship will be the opening match of Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory during the pay-per-view broadcast.

– Impact Wrestling released the following preview show for tonight’s Bound for Glory event:

– Trinity and Mickie James chatted with NBC Chicago ahead of Bound for Glory:

