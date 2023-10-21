wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling: Note on Opening Match for BFG 2023, Bound for Glory Preview Show, Trinity & Mickie James Chat With NBC Chicago
October 21, 2023
– PWInsider reports that Chris Sabin vs. KENTA for the X-Division Championship will be the opening match of Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory during the pay-per-view broadcast.
– Impact Wrestling released the following preview show for tonight’s Bound for Glory event:
– Trinity and Mickie James chatted with NBC Chicago ahead of Bound for Glory: