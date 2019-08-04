wrestling / News
Ortiz Attacks The North When Impact Wrestling Goes Off the Air
August 4, 2019 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling released some footage of Ortiz attacking The North backstage by himself when Impact Wrestling went off the air last Friday. You can check out that clip below.
