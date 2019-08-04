wrestling / News

Ortiz Attacks The North When Impact Wrestling Goes Off the Air

August 4, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Pursuit Twitch AEW logo

– Impact Wrestling released some footage of Ortiz attacking The North backstage by himself when Impact Wrestling went off the air last Friday. You can check out that clip below.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Ortiz, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading