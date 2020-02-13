Impact Wrestling News: Main Event Set for Outbreak Event, Jordynne Grace vs. Jessika Havok Set for Impact+, Matchups for Next Week’s Impact

– Impact Wrestling announced some new matchups today. The upcoming Twitch streaming event, Outbreak, will feature a headliner of Tessa Blanchard and Daga vs. Ace Austin and Jake Crist. You can check out the announcement below.

Impact Wrestling Outbreak is scheduled for February 21 in Lexington, Kentucky. It will be held at the Lexington Ice Center.

– Also, new Impact Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will face Jessika Havok on the February 22 Impact+ special. The event will be held at the Davis Arena in Louisville, Kentucky.

– Impact has announced the following matchups for next week’s episode on AXS TV:

* Tessa Blanchard & Trey & Tommy Dreamer vs. Ace Austin & Reno Scum

* TJP vs. Josh Alexander

* Madison Rayne’s Golden Opportunity Open Challenge

* Dave Crist vs. Rhino

* Best of 5 Series Match 3: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards