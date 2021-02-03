Impact Wrestling Viewership Drops Slightly This Week, Ratings Hold Steady

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for this week’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Overall viewership was slightly down this week, falling to 173,000 viewers. This is down from last week’s number of 186,000 viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo held study this week, drawing a 0.05 rating. That’s identical to last week’s rating in the same key demo. IMPACT! on AXS TV finished at No. 125 in the Cable Top 150, dropping down from last week’s ranking of No. 118.