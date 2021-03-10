Impact Wrestling Gains Slight Viewership & Ratings Increase This Week

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Numbers were back up slightly this week for both viewership and ratings.

Impact finished with an average audience of 144,000 viewers for last night’s episode. That’s slightly up from last week’s audience of 134,000 viewers.

Ratings in the P18-49 key demo were up this week as well. Impact finished with a 0.04 rating in the key demo, which is up from last week’s 0.03 rating. Curse of Oak Island on the History Channel topped the ratings with a 0.52. Tucker Carlson Tonight topped the viewership for the evening with 3.395 million viewers.

Impact Wrestling finished at No. 117 for the Cable Top 150 rankings for last night. The show went up from last week’s ranking of No. 130.