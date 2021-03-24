Impact Wrestling Audience Drops This Week, Ratings Hold Steady

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight numbers for last night’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV. Viewership dropped this week, falling to 116,000 viewers after last week’s slight increase to 146,000 viewers for the overnight viewing audience.

Ratings did hold steady in the P18-49 demographic this week, managing to stay at a 0.04 rating, which is the same as last week. Impact dropped to No. 146 in the Cable Top 150 rankings. Last week’s show ranked No. 135. So, Impact was just barely able to stay in the Top 150 rankings this week.