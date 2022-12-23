Impact Wrestling Parent Company Files To Trademark Santino Marella

Fightful reports that on December 12, Impact Wrestling parent company Anthem filed to trademark the name Santino Marella, the WWE ring name of Anthony Carelli. Carelli has appeared for Impact in the past and did some commentary for them earlier this year.

The trademark is for: Mark For: SANTINO MARELLA trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.