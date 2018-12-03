Impact Wrestling Partnering With Game Show App Hangtime

– Impact Wrestling has announced tbat they are partnering with Hangtime, a social network game shop app. The announcement was made via press release on Monday. You can read the full announcement below:

Hangtime – the world’s first truly interactive, social game show network app – teams up with IMPACT Wrestling for an exciting and innovative new pilot.

Every Thursday at 7:30pm ET trivia games will be hosted by IMPACT Wrestling personalities including the current Heavyweight Champion and ​Survivor​ contestant Johnny Impact, the voice of IMPACT and play by play announcer Josh Mathews, and other special guests. The games are fun and quick, and you can team up with friends and other players to collaborate in a private group called Hangs to try to take home the top prize. The goal of the pilot is to deliver an entertaining experience to passionate wrestling fans who will create a uniquely engaged community.

Games are free to play and everyone can win points which can be redeemed for cash, IMPACT swag, tickets to upcoming shows, and other fun prizes.

Come back on Wednesdays at 7:30pm ET for more wrestling trivia hosted by Hangtime Frank, one of Hangtime’s entertaining, wise-cracking animated hosts. He’ll quiz you on all things wrestling from the past and present, and will make sure you have a good time. Come back any time to just Hang and chat with other like-minded wrestling fans.

Hangtime is an interactive, social game show network app available on iOS and Android with live daily games in a variety of formats and topics including Pop Culture, Entertainment, Celebrities, and now Wrestling!

Hangtime is available for download on the ​iTunes App Store​ and ​Google Play Store