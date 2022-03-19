wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Returning to Philadelphia For Impact! Plus Event in September

March 18, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Impact Wrestling Logo, Anthem Media, Ed Nordholm, Bob Ryder Impact Credit: Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling will be back in Philadelphia for an Impact! Plus event this fall. PWInsider reports that during tonight’s taping at the 2300 Arena, Scott D’Amore announced that the company would hold a live Impact! Plus event at the venue on September 23rd.

The show would likely be the last PPV before Bound For Glory, which is not yet officially announced but should take place in October. You can see the full spoilers from tonight’s taping here.

