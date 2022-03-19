wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Returning to Philadelphia For Impact! Plus Event in September
March 18, 2022 | Posted by
Impact Wrestling will be back in Philadelphia for an Impact! Plus event this fall. PWInsider reports that during tonight’s taping at the 2300 Arena, Scott D’Amore announced that the company would hold a live Impact! Plus event at the venue on September 23rd.
The show would likely be the last PPV before Bound For Glory, which is not yet officially announced but should take place in October. You can see the full spoilers from tonight’s taping here.
