Various News: Impact Wrestling Places Hidden Message In Bound for Glory Promo, ROH UK Tour Dates For Next Month, Update On Shimmer’s Streaming Service,

– Kevin Sullivan (not the wrestler), who works for Impact Wrestling, revealed that there are hidden messages in the latest commercial for Bound for Glory:

Did you notice any of our hidden messages in the #BoundForGlory promo? pic.twitter.com/Kg28MR5Ilz — Kevin Sullivan (@KevinSullyTV) July 28, 2018

– Ring of Honor will return to the UK next month with the Honor Reunited tour. Here are the dates:

8/16 in Edinburgh:

*The Young Bucks & Marty Scurll vs. Punishment Martinez & The Briscoes.

*ROH International Cup: Flip Gordon vs. Kip Sabian.

*ROH International Cup: Joe Hendry vs. Adam Page.

*ROH International Cup: Jimmy Havoc vs. Christopher Daniels.

*ROH International Cup: Mark Haskins vs. Jonathan Gresham.

8/18 in Doncaster, England:

*The Briscoes vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm.

*ROH TV Champion Punishment Martinez vs. Delirious.

*Tenille Dashwood vs. Chardonnay.

8/19 in London, England:

*The Young Bucks vs. Jodie Fleish & Jonny Storm.

– SHIMMER Wrestling has provided new updates for their upcoming streaming service, which is expected to launch within the next few days. They said that it will be available on the same devices as Club WWN.

We’ll be launching the Stream SHIMMER service within the next two weeks, initially featuring our first eight years of shows, with additional content added on a regular basis from that point forward. More details soon! — SHIMMER Wrestling (@SHIMMERwomen) July 15, 2018