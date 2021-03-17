Impact Wrestling Post-Sacrifice Show Has Slight Viewership Increase, Ratings Steady

– Showbuzz Daily has the overnight ratings for last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which was the post-Sacrifice event. Last night’s show saw a slight increase in viewership with 146,000 viewers for the AXS TV broadcast. The show was also simulcast on Twitch.

The viewership was slight up from last week’s show, which drew 144,000 viewers. Ratings in the P18-49 demographic also held steady from last week, with a 0.04 rating.

Impact finished at No. 135 in the Cable Top 150 rankings. The show dropped from last week’s ranking of No. 117.