Impact Wrestling Posts Unedited Josh Alexander vs. Mike Bailey Match

December 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Impact Wrestling Josh Alexander Mike Bailey Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

Last night’s episode of Impact Wrestling featured a nearly hour-long match between Josh Alexander and Mike Bailey for the World title. The match was over 59 minutes when taped, but only 42 minutes aired. Now, Impact as released the full, unedited match, which you can see below.

