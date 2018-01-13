 

Impact Wrestling Tapings Reveal Next PPV Main Event and More (SPOILERS)

January 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
PWInsider has more details from today’s Impact Wrestling taping, including details on the company’s next pay-per-view event, which will be on April 22. The event will not be Lockdown and will be titled Redemption. The show will feature Alberto El Patron facing Austin Aries for the Impact Wrestling title.

Here are other notes from the set of tapings earlier today from PWInsider:

* Josh Mathews became the new “spiritual advisor” for Matt Sydal during a segment. Also during the same segment, Mathews was “gifted” the Grand Championship.

* Su Yung made her Impact debut and aligned with Braxton Sutter against Allie.

You can check out some photos from the Matt Sydal and Alberto El Patron segments posted on Twitter below.

