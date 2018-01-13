Impact Wrestling Tapings Reveal Next PPV Main Event and More (SPOILERS)

– PWInsider has more details from today’s Impact Wrestling taping, including details on the company’s next pay-per-view event, which will be on April 22. The event will not be Lockdown and will be titled Redemption. The show will feature Alberto El Patron facing Austin Aries for the Impact Wrestling title.

Here are other notes from the set of tapings earlier today from PWInsider:

* Josh Mathews became the new “spiritual advisor” for Matt Sydal during a segment. Also during the same segment, Mathews was “gifted” the Grand Championship.

* Su Yung made her Impact debut and aligned with Braxton Sutter against Allie.

You can check out some photos from the Matt Sydal and Alberto El Patron segments posted on Twitter below.

Update 26: Patron is here to fight. He finally has a real champ to fight, Austin Aries. It’s gonna happen at “Redemption.” Aries out. Aries says they aren’t that much different. They love pro wrestling, they’ve traveled the world, and competed at highest level — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Update 27: Aries says he is The Truth. AEP is disingenuous and full of BS. Let’s be men and call it like it is. Aries says AEP has a shot at the title at Redemption on April 22nd. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Update 28: Aries/Patron go face to face. AEP says Aries isn’t champ until he beats him. Aries and AEP shake hands. AEP tells Aries to enjoy the title because is coming back to the Pride of Mexico. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Scoop #31: Impact Redemption will occur on April 22nd — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 14, 2018

Update 19: Sydal cuts promo in-ring. Wouldn’t be here without this man, his spirit guide, Josh Matthews. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018

Update 20: Josh comes out in the ring. Matthews has attempted to enlighten the masses. Matthews wants everyone to center their chi. Josh has a gift for Matt, it’s a mask of his “spirit animal.” Matt proclaims Josh the new Grand Champion. — TheRogueFan (@TheRogueFan) January 14, 2018