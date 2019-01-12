Impact Wrestling News: Santino Marella Appears on Streaming Pre-Show, Notes on Twitch Broadcasts, and TV Tapings Continue Today in Mexico

– PWInsider reports that Impact streamed a studio pre-show last night before Impact Wrestling on Twitch. The pre-show featured Alicia Atout and Anthony Carelli (formerly Santino Marella) ahead of last night’s episode.

– Additionally, during the commercial breaks on Pursuit, the Twitch streaming broadcast aired clips from old TNA/Impact matches and segments. The clips promoted the Global Wrestling Network service. Also, as of right now, Impact does not appear to be archiving episodes on the official Twitch channel.

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling held TV tapings yesterday in Mexico City, Mexico. There will be another set of TV tapings in Mexico later today.