Impact Wrestling News: Santino Marella Appears on Streaming Pre-Show, Notes on Twitch Broadcasts, and TV Tapings Continue Today in Mexico

January 12, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Pursuit Twitch

PWInsider reports that Impact streamed a studio pre-show last night before Impact Wrestling on Twitch. The pre-show featured Alicia Atout and Anthony Carelli (formerly Santino Marella) ahead of last night’s episode.

– Additionally, during the commercial breaks on Pursuit, the Twitch streaming broadcast aired clips from old TNA/Impact matches and segments. The clips promoted the Global Wrestling Network service. Also, as of right now, Impact does not appear to be archiving episodes on the official Twitch channel.

As previously reported, Impact Wrestling held TV tapings yesterday in Mexico City, Mexico. There will be another set of TV tapings in Mexico later today.

