Impact Wrestling Preview for Tonight: Kenny Omega to Appear With Good Brothers

– As previously reported, Impact Wrestling will be back with a new episode later tonight on AXS TV after two weeks of Best of 2020 specials and the Year End Awards. AEW World champion Kenny Omega is confirmed to appear on tonight’s show along with The Good Brothers.

Here’s the official Impact Wrestling lineup for tonight’s episode:

* Eddie Edwards vs. Sami Callihan

* Knockouts Tag Team Championship Tournament Semifinal Match: Nevaeh & Havok vs. Jazz & Jordynne Grace

* Super X Cup Four-Way Free for All Preview Match: Blake Christian vs. KC Navarro vs. Ace Austin vs. Crazzy Steve

* Eric Young & Joe Doering vs. Cousin Jake & Rhino

* Three Minute Challenge: Moose vs. Matthew Palmer

* Kenny Omega and the Good Brothers to appear.