Impact Wrestling Preview: Charlie Haas vs. Josh Alexander, ROH Championship Match

– Impact Wrestling returns tonight with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV at 8:00 pm ET. Impact programming begins on AXS TV at 7:00 pm with a new episode of Impact in 60 showcasing the Best of the Super X Cup. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact:

* Josh Alexander vs. Charlie Haas

* ROH Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin

* Tasha Steelz vs. Chelsea Green

* The Influence vs. Decay

* W. Morrisey vs. Zicky Dice & VSK

* Joe Doering & Doc Gallows vs. Heath & Rhino

* BTI – Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Lady Frost

Additionally, a new episode of Before the Impact debuts at 7:30 pm ET on Impact Plus, YouTube, and Facebook. Tonight’s episode features Jordynne Grace vs. Lady Frost for the Digital Media Championship.

Impact Wrestling will be followed by a replay of NJPW on AXS TV featuring Kenny Omega vs. Chris Jericho from Wrestle Kingdom 12.