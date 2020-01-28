Impact Wrestling Preview: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards Best of 5 Series, Dr. Wagner Jr. Returns

– Impact Wrestling has released its preview and lineup for tonight’s show on AXS TV. Here is the lineup for Impact tonight:

* Josh Alexander vs. Hijo del Vikingo

* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards – Match 1 in 5 match series

* Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne vs. Kiera Hogan to name top contender to Knockouts Championship

* Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Reno Scum

* The Rascalz vs. Pagano & Murder Clown