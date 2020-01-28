wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Preview: Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards Best of 5 Series, Dr. Wagner Jr. Returns
– Impact Wrestling has released its preview and lineup for tonight’s show on AXS TV. Here is the lineup for Impact tonight:
* Josh Alexander vs. Hijo del Vikingo
* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards – Match 1 in 5 match series
* Jordynne Grace vs. Madison Rayne vs. Kiera Hogan to name top contender to Knockouts Championship
* Daga & Dr. Wagner Jr. vs. Reno Scum
* The Rascalz vs. Pagano & Murder Clown
.@MichaelElgin25 is NOT happy with the result of his match with @TheEddieEdwards at #HardToKill – he insists Eddie tapped out. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/hfyd6OJCP4
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 22, 2020
.@OfficialEGO and @Walking_Weapon are in a celebratory mood after their #HardToKill victory. #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/qahHkwXBlD
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) January 22, 2020
