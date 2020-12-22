Impact Wrestling Preview: Holiday Special Part 1, Best of 2020, Year End Awards

– As previously noted, tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be the first of a holiday Best Of show recapping 2020. Next week’s episode on Tuesday, December 29 will also be Part 2 of the Holiday Specials looking at the best of Impact for this year.

Tonight’s show will also feature the start of the 2020 Year End of Awards. Impact will award the following categories, as voted by the fans:

* Wrestler of the Year

* Knockout of the Year

* Tag Team of the Year

* X-Division Star of the Year

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling show will air on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST, and it will also be streaming on Twitch.