Impact Wrestling Preview: The Best of 2021 Part 1

– Tonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be a special episode showcasing the Best of 2021 Part 1. This week’s show will also kick off the Year End Awards, starting with male Tag Team of the Year, Knockout of the Year, and Knockouts Match of the Year.

Impact Wrestling programming begins on AXS TV with Before The Impact at 7:00 pm ET. Tonight’s BTI will feature a match between Pelvis Wesley W/Colonel E. Corn vs DJ 2 Large.

Finally, a new episode of Impact in 60 airs at 10:00 pm ET. Tonight’s episode showcases the Best of Raven’s Clockwork Orange House of Fun Match. You can check out a preview video for Impact on AXS TV below: