wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Preview: Matt Hardy & Private Party to Appear, New Matches Set
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will also be simulcast on Twitch. Here’s the updated lineup on tonight’s Impact Wrestling show:
* Rich Swann & Tommy Dreamer vs. Moose & Chris Bey
* Jordynne Grace vs. Susan
* Madman Fulton with Ace Austin vs. Josh Alexander
* Tasha Steelz with Kiera Hogan vs. Havok with Nevaeh
* Non-Title Match: Rohit Raju vs. TJP
* Larry D with Acey Romero vs. Crazzy Steve
* Matt Hardy & Private Party to appear
– Impact will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm EST on AXS TV. Tonight’s show will showcase the Best of Rich Swann. Additionally, AXS TV will feature the broadcast cable debut of TNA Turning Point 2008 later today at 4:00 pm EST.
