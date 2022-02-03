wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Preview: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona, Bullet Club Set for Action

February 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling 2-03-22 - Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona Image Credit: Impact Wrestling

– Impact Wrestling is back on AXS TV tonight with a new edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV at 8:00 pm ET. Also a new episode of Before The Impact will be streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact Plus at 7:30 pm ET featuring Raj Singh vs. Black Taurus. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling programming:

IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona
Non-Title Pure Rules Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin
* Jake Something, Speedball Mike Bailey, Madman Fulton, & Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey, Jay White, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa
* JONAH vs. Crazzy Steve
* Vincent vs. Josh Alexander
* John Skyler vs. Bhupinder Gujjar
* BTI: Raj Singh vs. Black Taurus

Tonight’s Impact in 60 will air at 7:00 pm ET on AXS TV. This week’s episode will showcase the best of the late Jimmy Rave.

