Impact Wrestling Preview: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona, Bullet Club Set for Action

– Impact Wrestling is back on AXS TV tonight with a new edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV at 8:00 pm ET. Also a new episode of Before The Impact will be streaming on YouTube, Facebook, and Impact Plus at 7:30 pm ET featuring Raj Singh vs. Black Taurus. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling programming:

* IMPACT Digital Media Championship Match: Jordynne Grace vs. Matt Cardona

* Non-Title Pure Rules Match: Jonathan Gresham vs. Steve Maclin

* Jake Something, Speedball Mike Bailey, Madman Fulton, & Ace Austin vs. Chris Bey, Jay White, Tama Tonga, & Tanga Loa

* JONAH vs. Crazzy Steve

* Vincent vs. Josh Alexander

* John Skyler vs. Bhupinder Gujjar

* BTI: Raj Singh vs. Black Taurus

Tonight’s Impact in 60 will air at 7:00 pm ET on AXS TV. This week’s episode will showcase the best of the late Jimmy Rave.