Impact Wrestling Preview: Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie Title Match, Moose vs. Petey Williams

– Impact Wrestling announced the following lineup for tonight’s show on AXS TV. A preview video for tonight’s show is also available.

* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie

* Su Yung vs. Jessika Havok

* Non-Title Match: The North vs. Fallah Bah & TJP

* Moose vs. Petey Williams

* Acey Romero vs. Joey Ryan

* Madison Rayne’s Golden Opportunity Gutcheck Boot Camp