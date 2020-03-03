wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Preview: Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie Title Match, Moose vs. Petey Williams

March 3, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Taya Valkyrie Tessa Blanchard

– Impact Wrestling announced the following lineup for tonight’s show on AXS TV. A preview video for tonight’s show is also available.

* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Su Yung vs. Jessika Havok
* Non-Title Match: The North vs. Fallah Bah & TJP
* Moose vs. Petey Williams
* Acey Romero vs. Joey Ryan
* Madison Rayne’s Golden Opportunity Gutcheck Boot Camp

Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

