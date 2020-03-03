wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Preview: Tessa Blanchard vs. Taya Valkyrie Title Match, Moose vs. Petey Williams
March 3, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling announced the following lineup for tonight’s show on AXS TV. A preview video for tonight’s show is also available.
* Impact Wrestling World Championship: Tessa Blanchard (c) vs. Taya Valkyrie
* Su Yung vs. Jessika Havok
* Non-Title Match: The North vs. Fallah Bah & TJP
* Moose vs. Petey Williams
* Acey Romero vs. Joey Ryan
* Madison Rayne’s Golden Opportunity Gutcheck Boot Camp
More Trending Stories
- WWE Confirms Matt Hardy’s Contract is Done, Pays Tribute To Him
- Jon Moxley Open to Giving Cody Rhodes An AEW Title Shot Despite Stipulation
- Ryback On Being Surprised That Goldberg Won the WWE Universal Title, Says Triple H and Vince Hated Goldberg
- Eric Bischoff on Tony Khan Calling WCW Mismanaged, Says Khan Spent $30 Million-Plus to Compete With ‘WWE Developmental’