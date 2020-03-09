wrestling / News

Preview for Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: Jordynne Grace Open Challenge, Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards Best of 5

March 9, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Open challenge

– Impact Wrestling returns tomorrow night on AXS TV. Here’s the announced lineup for this week:

* Madison Rayne has an answer for Jordynne Grace’s Open Challenge
* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards (Match 5 of 5)
* Rhino vs. Madman Fulton
* The Rascalz vs. The Desi Hit Squad
* Johnny Swinger and Glen Gilbertti vs. Willie Mack

