Preview for Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: Jordynne Grace Open Challenge, Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards Best of 5

– Impact Wrestling returns tomorrow night on AXS TV. Here’s the announced lineup for this week:

* Madison Rayne has an answer for Jordynne Grace’s Open Challenge

* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards (Match 5 of 5)

* Rhino vs. Madman Fulton

* The Rascalz vs. The Desi Hit Squad

* Johnny Swinger and Glen Gilbertti vs. Willie Mack