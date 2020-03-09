wrestling / News
Preview for Tomorrow’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV: Jordynne Grace Open Challenge, Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards Best of 5
March 9, 2020 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling returns tomorrow night on AXS TV. Here’s the announced lineup for this week:
* Madison Rayne has an answer for Jordynne Grace’s Open Challenge
* Michael Elgin vs. Eddie Edwards (Match 5 of 5)
* Rhino vs. Madman Fulton
* The Rascalz vs. The Desi Hit Squad
* Johnny Swinger and Glen Gilbertti vs. Willie Mack
More Trending Stories
- Cody Rhodes on Nick Jackson Calling Adam Page a Jobber in ROH, Praises David Starr as a ‘Lovely Dude,’ More in Twitter Q&A
- Arn Anderson Discusses Slapping Disco Inferno On A Rent-A-Car Bus Over Incident With Bill DeMott
- Bruce Prichard Says Vince McMahon Didn’t Know Who Jenna Jameson Was, Discusses His Reaction To Her In The Val Venis Vignettes
- Kurt Angle on His ‘7-Hour Wrestling Feud’ With Vince McMahon During an Airplane Trip, How Brock Lesnar Is ‘One of the Greatest’ Ever