Impact Wrestling Preview: Eddie Edwards Open Challenge Title Defense, Moose vs. Heath

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV later tonight. Here’s the full, updated lineup for tonight’s broadcast:

* Impact Championship Match: Eddie Edwards (c) defends world title in an open challenge

* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Heath (Heath will earn a contract if he wins)

* Chris Bey & Rohit Raju vs. TJP & Fallah Bah

* Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns to have sit-down interview with Jimmy Jacobs

* Rich Swann in-ring announcement on his future

* Wrestle House rolls on, hosted by Tommy Dreamer

– Following Impact Wrestling, there will be a new episode of Impact in 60 featuring classic matches with Chris Sabin.