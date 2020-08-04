wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Preview: Eddie Edwards Open Challenge Title Defense, Moose vs. Heath
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV later tonight. Here’s the full, updated lineup for tonight’s broadcast:
* Impact Championship Match: Eddie Edwards (c) defends world title in an open challenge
* TNA World Heavyweight Championship Match: Moose (c) vs. Heath (Heath will earn a contract if he wins)
* Chris Bey & Rohit Raju vs. TJP & Fallah Bah
* Impact Tag Team Champions The Motor City Machine Guns to have sit-down interview with Jimmy Jacobs
* Rich Swann in-ring announcement on his future
* Wrestle House rolls on, hosted by Tommy Dreamer
– Following Impact Wrestling, there will be a new episode of Impact in 60 featuring classic matches with Chris Sabin.