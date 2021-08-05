Impact Wrestling Preview: Kenny Omega Set for Six-Man Tag Match, Updated Lineup

– Impact Wrestling will be in action for tonight’s edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV. AEW and Impact Wrold champion Kenny Omega will be in action tonight for a big six-man tag match. He’ll be teaming with The Good Brothers against Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, and AEW’s Frankie Kazarian.

Impact Wrestling TV programming begins at 7:00 pm EST with Before The Impact. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight:

* Before The Impact: Crazzy Steve w/ Decay vs. Fallah Bahh w/ No Way

* X-Division No. 1 Contender’s Match: Jake Something vs. Daivari vs. Rohit Raju vs. Trey Miguel

* Chris Bey w/ Jay White vs. Juice Robinson w/ David Finlay

* Fire N’ Flava vs. Rachael Ellering & Jordynne Grace

* Kenny Omega and The Good Brothers (Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson) vs. Sami Callihan, Eddie Edwards, and Frankie Kazarian

Tonight’s episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm EST will feature the Best of Booker T.