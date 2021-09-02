wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Preview: X-Division Open Challenge, New Matches Added

September 2, 2021 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling - X Division Open Challenge 9-02-21

– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. The broadcast coverage begins with Before The Impact at 7:00 pm EST, followed by IMPACT! at 8:00 pm EST.

Josh Alexander will defend the X-Division title tonight in an open challenge against a former champion. Plus, some other new matchups have been confirmed. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Before The Impact: John Skyler vs. Jake Something
X Division Championship Open Challenge: Josh Alexander vs. Any Former X Division Champion
* Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer – If Dreamer wins he gets added to the World Title Match at Victory Road
* Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green
* The Influence vs. Taylor Wilde, Rachael Ellering, & Jordynne Grace
* Decay vs. Fallah Bahh & No Way

Also, Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 will air at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s episode showcases Killer Kross (aka WWE’s Karrion Kross).

