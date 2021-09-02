Impact Wrestling Preview: X-Division Open Challenge, New Matches Added

– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. The broadcast coverage begins with Before The Impact at 7:00 pm EST, followed by IMPACT! at 8:00 pm EST.

Josh Alexander will defend the X-Division title tonight in an open challenge against a former champion. Plus, some other new matchups have been confirmed. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Before The Impact: John Skyler vs. Jake Something

* X Division Championship Open Challenge: Josh Alexander vs. Any Former X Division Champion

* Ace Austin vs. Tommy Dreamer – If Dreamer wins he gets added to the World Title Match at Victory Road

* Rohit Raju & Shera vs. Matt Cardona & Chelsea Green

* The Influence vs. Taylor Wilde, Rachael Ellering, & Jordynne Grace

* Decay vs. Fallah Bahh & No Way

Also, Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 will air at 10:00 pm EST. Tonight’s episode showcases Killer Kross (aka WWE’s Karrion Kross).