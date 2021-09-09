wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Preview: Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl
September 9, 2021 | Posted by
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. Programming will start at 7:00 pm EST with Before The Impact, with the main card starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl, plus more. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:
* Before The Impact: Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler
* Eddie Edwards vs. Moose
* Bunkhouse Brawl: Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann
* Chris Bey vs. David Finlay
* Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary
* Petey Williams vs. Maclin
* TJP, No Way and Fallah Bahh to visit the Swinger’s Palace
IMPACT! on AXS TV will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60. Tonight’s episode showcases the Best of Brian Myers.
