Impact Wrestling Preview: Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. Programming will start at 7:00 pm EST with Before The Impact, with the main card starting at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature Rich Swann vs. Karl Anderson in a Bunkhouse Brawl, plus more. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling:

* Before The Impact: Laredo Kid vs. John Skyler

* Eddie Edwards vs. Moose

* Bunkhouse Brawl: Karl Anderson vs. Rich Swann

* Chris Bey vs. David Finlay

* Tasha Steelz vs. Rosemary

* Petey Williams vs. Maclin

* TJP, No Way and Fallah Bahh to visit the Swinger’s Palace

IMPACT! on AXS TV will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60. Tonight’s episode showcases the Best of Brian Myers.