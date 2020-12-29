wrestling / News

Impact Wrestling Preview: Best of 2020 Part 2, Year End Awards Continue

December 29, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Match of the Year

– As previously notedtonight’s edition of Impact Wrestling will be the second part of a holiday Best Of show recapping 2020. Also, tonight’s show will also feature the continuation of the 2020 Year End of Awards. Impact will award the following categories, as voted by the fans:

* Moment of the Year
* Match of the Year

Tonight’s Impact Wrestling show will air on AXS TV at 8:00 pm EST, and it will also be streaming on Twitch.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Impact Wrestling, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading