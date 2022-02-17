Impact Wrestling Preview: Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. Impact programming begins on AXS TV at 7:00 pm ET with a new edition of Impact in 60 at 7:00 pm ET. Tonight’s Impact in 60 showcases The Best of Brooke Tessmacher.

At 7:30 pm ET, Before The Impact will begin streaming on Impact Plus, Facebook, and YouTube. Tonight’s pre-show will feature Big Kon vs. Eddie Edwards. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s Impact Wrestling on AXS TV broadcast:

* Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design

* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James & Chelsea Green

* Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin

* Gisele Shaw vs. Lady Frost

* Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid

* Before The Impact: Big Kon vs. Eddie Edwards

Tonight’s Impact will be the go-home show before this weekend’s No Surrender event.