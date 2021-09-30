wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Preview: Christopher Daniels Set for Action
– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight at 8:00 pm ET. Impact programming begins at 7:00 pm ET with Before The Impact.
Christopher Daniels will be back in the ring tonight and facing Madman Fulton in a singles match. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s show:
* Before The Impact: Raj Singh vs. Matt Cardona
* Madman Fulton vs. Christopher Daniels
* Street Fight: W. Morrissey vs. Eddie Edwards
* X-Division Title Tournament Triple Threat: Laredo Kid vs. Trey Miguel vs. Alex Zayne
* No. 1 Contender’s Match for Knockouts Tag Titles: The Influence vs. Jordynne Grace & Rachael Ellering
Following Impact Wrestling will be a new episode of Impact in 60 showcasing Frankie Kazarian.