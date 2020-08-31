wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling News: Preview For Tomorrow’s Show, Deonna Purrazzo Theme Song Released, Ethan Page’s Twitch Milestone
– Here’s a preview for Tuesday’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which is scheduled to feature the following:
* Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young for the Impact Wrestling Title
* Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam
* Taya Valykrie vs. Rosemary for the heart of John E. Bravo at Wrestlehouse
* Rhino & TBA vs. Reno Scum
* Deonna Purrazzo Black Tie Celebration
– Impact Wrestling has released Deonna Purrazzo’s ‘Virtuosa’ theme song.
– Ethan Page took to Twitter to reflect on a huge milestone in his career.
“I was gonna do a whole press release & email the sheets but F IT…..I started @A1Wrestling when I was 19 years old…..Today it was seen by just about a QUARTER OF A MILLION PEOPLE…..226k unique viewers….F*** YES! 💪…Thank you @Twitch….Today was a milestone for me as an entrepreneur”
I was gonna do a whole press release & email the sheets but F IT
I started @A1Wrestling when I was 19 years old
Today it was seen by just about a QUARTER OF A MILLION PEOPLE
226k unique viewers
F*** YES! 💪
Thank you @Twitch
Today was a milestone for me as an entrepreneur pic.twitter.com/JLRoNNGCYR
— Ethan Page played by Julian (@OfficialEGO) August 30, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Jeff Cobb Discusses His Negotiations With WWE Earlier This Year, His Tryout With The Company In 2014, Turning Down Tough Enough Offer
- Alexa Bliss Discusses What She Told Triple H To Get His Attention At Their First Meeting, Getting Directly Signed
- Bruce Prichard Recalls Why Vince McMahon Wasn’t Initially Interested In Signing The Undertaker From WCW, Begging Vince To Meet With Taker
- Jon Moxley On WWE’s Biggest Problem Right Now, What He Hated Most About The Company, Why He Wants WWE To Succeed