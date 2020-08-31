Impact Wrestling News: Preview For Tomorrow’s Show, Deonna Purrazzo Theme Song Released, Ethan Page’s Twitch Milestone

– Here’s a preview for Tuesday’s edition of Impact Wrestling on AXS TV, which is scheduled to feature the following:

* Eddie Edwards vs. Eric Young for the Impact Wrestling Title

* Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam

* Taya Valykrie vs. Rosemary for the heart of John E. Bravo at Wrestlehouse

* Rhino & TBA vs. Reno Scum

* Deonna Purrazzo Black Tie Celebration

– Impact Wrestling has released Deonna Purrazzo’s ‘Virtuosa’ theme song.

– Ethan Page took to Twitter to reflect on a huge milestone in his career.

“I was gonna do a whole press release & email the sheets but F IT…..I started @A1Wrestling when I was 19 years old…..Today it was seen by just about a QUARTER OF A MILLION PEOPLE…..226k unique viewers….F*** YES! 💪…Thank you @Twitch….Today was a milestone for me as an entrepreneur”