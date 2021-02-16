wrestling / News
Impact Wrestling Preview for Tonight: New X-Division 4-Way Added, Decay vs. XXXL on BTI
– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV later tonight. Tonight’s show will feature Juice Robinson and David Finlay making their Impact debuts. Also, Before the IMPACT! debuts tonight at 7:00 pm EST, hosted by Jon Burton, featuring Decay vs. XXL. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Before the IMPACT!: Decay vs. XXL
* Josh Alexander vs. TJP
* Juice Robinson and David Finlay in the Impact Zone
* Willie Mack vs. Daivari vs. Trey Miguel vs. Suicide
IMPACT! will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm EST showcasing Impact Wrestling Meets NJPW.
