Impact Wrestling Preview: Go-Home Show Before Emergence, Mike Bailey Defends Title

– Impact Wrestling presents its latest edition of IMPACT! on AXS TV tonight. Tonight’s show will be the go-home episode before tomorrow’s Emergence event. Impact Wrestling World Champion Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley will have a contract signing. Mike Bailey defends the X-Division title and more.

Impact programming begins on AXS TV at 7:00 pm EST with Impact in 60, showcasing the best of Sienna. Also, Before The Impact will be streaming on YouTube and Impact Plus at 7:30 pm EST, featuring Steve Maclin vs. Crazzy Steve. Here’s the full lineup:

* BTI: Steve Maclin vs. Crazzy Steve

* Josh Alexander and Alex Shelley contract signing for Emergence

* KUSHIDA vs. Deaner

* Mia Yim vs. Madison Rayne

* Karl Anderson vs. Kenny King

* X-Division Championship Match: Mike Bailey (c) vs. Rocky Romero

* KIller Kelly makes Impact in-ring debut

PWInsider also reports that Kenny King vs. Karl Anderson will open tonight’s show. PWInsider noted that at least one more match will be added to Emergence on tonight’s show.