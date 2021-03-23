Impact Wrestling Preview: Kenny Omega Returns, X-Division Title Match, Updated Lineup

– Impact Wrestling is back with a new episode of IMPACT! on AXS TV and Twitch tonight at 8:00 pm EST. Tonight’s show will feature Ace Austin defending the X-Division title against TJP. Plus, Kenny Omega will be appearing with Don Callis.

Tonight’s programming begins with Before the Impact at 7:00 pm EST, which will feature a match between Tasha Steelz and Alisha. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Before The Impact: Tasha Steelz vs. Alisha

* Kenny Omega and Don Callis return to IMPACT!

* Karl Anderson vs. Eddie Edwards

* Deonna Purrazzo vs. Jazz

* Matt Cardona sit-down interview

* X-Division Championship Match: Ace Austin (c) vs. TJP

Impact Wrestling will be followed by a new episode of Impact in 60 at 10:00 pm EST featuring the best of James Storm. Also, as previously noted, AXS TV will be airing TNA No Surrender 2012 later today at 3:00 pm EST.