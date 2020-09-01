Impact Wrestling and Impact in 60 Previews for Tonight: Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards for Impact World Title

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the Updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Eric Young

* Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam

* Taya Valykrie vs. Rosemary for the heart of John E. Bravo at Wrestlehouse

* 2-on-1 Match: Rhino vs. Reno Scum

* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz)

* Deonna Purrazzo Black Tie Celebration

– There will also be a new episode of Impact in 60 tonight featuring Tommy Dreamer. Here’s an official synopsis and the lineup for tonight’s episode:

“A look back at Tommy Dreamer’s greatest matches in IMPACT Wrestling against Bully Ray and AJ Styles.”

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray from Victory Road 2011

* EV2 vs. Fortune in a Lethal Lockdown Match from Bound for Glory 2010