Impact Wrestling and Impact in 60 Previews for Tonight: Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards for Impact World Title

September 1, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Impact Wrestling Eric Young vs. Eddie Edwards

– Impact Wrestling returns with a new episode of IMPACT! tonight on AXS TV. Here’s the Updated lineup:

* Impact World Championship Match: Eddie Edwards (c) vs. Eric Young
* Sami Callihan vs. Rob Van Dam
* Taya Valykrie vs. Rosemary for the heart of John E. Bravo at Wrestlehouse
* 2-on-1 Match: Rhino vs. Reno Scum
* Ace Austin & Madman Fulton vs. The Rascalz (Dez & Wentz)
* Deonna Purrazzo Black Tie Celebration

– There will also be a new episode of Impact in 60 tonight featuring Tommy Dreamer. Here’s an official synopsis and the lineup for tonight’s episode:

“A look back at Tommy Dreamer’s greatest matches in IMPACT Wrestling against Bully Ray and AJ Styles.”

* Tommy Dreamer vs. Bully Ray from Victory Road 2011
* EV2 vs. Fortune in a Lethal Lockdown Match from Bound for Glory 2010

